Pamela Fraser Jasper, age 64, passed away peacefully October 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellen Carter Hancock, and Hugh Ross Fraser, a brother Lawrence Ross Fraser. She is survived by her husband Timothy H. Jasper and four children, Jennifer M. Crisp, Victoria L. Crisp, Dustin H. Jasper, and Cameron T. Jasper. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, whom she cherished, Brody Parks, Taylor Jasper, Madison Jasper, Aubrey Jasper and her siblings, David Honeycutt, Jonny Honeycutt, and Gina Croisant and many nieces and nephews.
She married the love of her life and best friend. Pam was a strong and graceful woman, a wonderful wife, mom and grandmother. She will be missed greatly.
The family request that in lieu of flowers donations to help cover medical and final expenses be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/zux4fz-my-birthday-wish-for-mom?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
.
All services will be private.
