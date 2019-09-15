Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
12609 Patterson Avenue
Richmond, VA 23238
(804) 784-5214
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Stansbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela H. Stansbury


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela H. Stansbury Obituary
STANSBURY, Pamela H., 62, of Providence Forge passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Richmond, Virginia. Pam was born Oct. 4, 1956, in Fort Sill, Okla., to Ronald and Sue Lucas Hogue. Pam graduated from Southwest High School in Fort Worth, Texas in 1975. She attended Texas Tech University where she met and married the love of her life, Mike, and started an amazing, fulfilling life as a loving wife and mother of three spanning a 21-year Air Force career. In 2006, she and Mike moved the family to Providence Forge, Va., where she quickly reestablished the family, home, and an incredible network of new neighbors and dear friends. Her big heart, smile, sense of humor and deep love for life was unrelenting and touched everyone she met and everything she did. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Hogue; and brother, Mike, both US Veterans. She will be unimaginably missed, never forgotten and forever in our hearts. Survivors include her husband of more than 39 years, Mike Stansbury; sons, Aaron and Matt; daughter, Rachael; grandchildren, Lucas and Aubrie; mother, Sue Hogue; sister, Tracie; and brother, Mark. Services are being held in Fort Worth, Tx. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution in Pam's name to an organization of your choice that supports disabled veterans. Online guestbook available at http://www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now