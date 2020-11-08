Pamela (Stroyan) Hill, a Tennessee native aged 77 years young, passed over to be with her heavenly family on September 27, 2020, at The Lantern at Morning Point in Lenoir City, TN. She passed peacefully after a long battle with dementia and Alzheimers and was accompanied in her final days by her husband, sons, and brother.



Pamela was voted Best All Around and was very active in Student Council and the Pep Squad at Warwick High School in Virginia.



She attended the University of Tennessee to pursue a nursing degree. She obtained her nursing license and worked at the UVA Medical Center where she met her husband while caring for his father. Pamela married and enjoyed the life of "luxury" as she traveled the world as a Navy wife while raising 3 rambunctious children.



Prayer:



Father we give thanks for your daughter, Pam, and for all she gave in service as a nurse, a Navy wife, a pastor's wife, a devoted mother, daughter, sister, and friend. We thank you also for the care she received during her final days on earth. Allow her to experience the peace of your eternal care. We ask this in the name of Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.



Pamela was preceded in death by her Brother (Tommy), Mother (Carrol), Father (George), and her Daughter (Kimberly).



She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert S. Hill, Jr; sons Andrew and Michael; grandchildren Christa, Emma, Sean, Mackenna, and Seneca; brother David; and any of a thousand people she had the pleasure to meet and speak to along her journey here on earth.



No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating your time or money at your local memory care facility. Just a "hello" or a hand wave has a delightful effect on those with dementia/Alzheimers.



