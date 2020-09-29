On Friday, September 25, 2020, after a brief battle with Merkel Cell Carcinoma, Pamela Jean Huse-Allen passed away at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA. She is preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn Huse; father, Jessie Huse; husband, Leonard Allen; son, Daniel Lehman; as well as Spencer Riddle. She leaves behind to lovingly remember her: siblings, Deborah Huse, Danny Huse (Dana), Michael Huse, and Mark Huse; biological children, Joseph Riddle (Laura), Brigham Riddle (Blair), Heber Riddle, John Riddle, David Riddle, and Cassandra Sanford (Jacob); as well as those she chose to love like her own, Isaac Riddle, George Riddle, and David Brewington. She also leaves behind her grandchildren who will miss her greatly, Sarah, Jacob, Jesse, Emma, Jaycie, Aiden, Brock, Myka, Ehryse, Kiara, Seth, MaKenna, Korrigan, Logan, Arianna, Joshua, Isaiah, Alexander, and Spencer. We were all blessed to have known her in life and will remember her fondly here on Earth.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Guests are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Virginia Paws for Pits, The American Cancer Society
, or the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.