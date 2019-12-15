Home

First Baptist Church-Hampton
229 N King St
Hampton, VA 23669
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Hampton,
229 N King Street,
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
Pamela Jeannette Jameson

Pamela Jeannette Jameson Obituary
Pamela Russell Jameson, 66, passed away suddenly on Friday, December 6. 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, Kevin Jameson Sr., two daughters, Tracey Sime-nton (Vincent), and Brandi Jameson; two sons, Lionel Foreman, Jr. (Keshawndra), and Kevin Jameson, Jr. (Miriam); and a host of grandchildren, extended family, friends and loved ones. We love you Mom. Viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Hampton, 229 N King Street, Hampton, VA with the service to follow at 10: 00 a.m.

Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 15, 2019
