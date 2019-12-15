|
|
Pamela Russell Jameson, 66, passed away suddenly on Friday, December 6. 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, Kevin Jameson Sr., two daughters, Tracey Sime-nton (Vincent), and Brandi Jameson; two sons, Lionel Foreman, Jr. (Keshawndra), and Kevin Jameson, Jr. (Miriam); and a host of grandchildren, extended family, friends and loved ones. We love you Mom. Viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Hampton, 229 N King Street, Hampton, VA with the service to follow at 10: 00 a.m.
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 15, 2019