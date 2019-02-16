|
|
Pamela L. Goode of Newport News, VA died February 10, 2019 at the age of 68 years. Pamela was born February 14, 1950 in Woodstock, IL. Pamela enjoyed reading, beading, and working as both a volunteer and part time employee of the Virginia Living Museum.Pamela is preceded in death by her parents, John P. Pajot, Marjorie Doran Pajot, and brother John Pajot. Pamela is survived by her husband L. Taylor Goode, and brothers James Pajot and Bruce Pajot. A memorial service will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church, Hampton, VA. The family requests in lieu of flowers, gifts of love be sent to First Christian Church, 1458 Todds Lane, Hampton, VA 23666 or Virginia Living Museum, 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, VA
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019