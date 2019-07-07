|
Pamela Michelle Hopson Earley, 49, suddenly graduated from this earthly world to her heavenly home on July 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Charles Rainey and Patricia Hopson.
She is survived by her husband, Navy Chief Warrant Officer 3 Maurice Tyrone Earley, Sr.; sons, Maurice Tyrone Earley, Jr. and Camden Reese Colin Earley; mother-in-law, Lendora Earley; brothers, Darren "Chico" Hopson (Stephanie) and Thomas "Wayne" Rainey; sisters, Karen "Sissy" Hopson, Lori A. Hopson, and Valerie A. Rainey; special moms, Margaret Tynes and Carolyn England; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Pam's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cary's Baptist Church, 1615 Carys Chapel Road, Yorktown, VA. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday, July 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com. The family desires that in lieu of flowers, a donation be sent to your local SPCA.
Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019