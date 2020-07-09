Pamela Mae Pruitt, age 53, died at her home in Hayes on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was a Veterinarian Tech and preceded in death by her father Freddie Walker, Sr. Survived by a son Alan Pruitt and fiancé Tiffani Driscoll, mother, Sandra Hogge Walker, sister, Christina Walker and fiancé Roger Honaker, brother, Freddie Walker, Jr., and her first grandson who will be born in September 2020, Jaxen Carter Pruitt, one niece Cassandra Walker, three nephews, Tyler Walker, Gaige Honaker, and Hunter Honaker. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Hogg Funeral Home from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m., followed by a noon graveside service in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, mask are required, social distancing is mandatory, and additional guidance will be provided for the visitation. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



