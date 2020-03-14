|
|
On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Pamela Mary Nault, loving wife and mother passed away at Sentara Heart Hospital, Norfolk, VA at the age of 78.
Pamela was born in Cleveland Ohio on March 3, 1942 to Curtis and Mildred Herring. She was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Curtis Colin Herring, and a younger brother, Ronnie who died as a child. She grew up in Cleveland, OH and received a teaching degree from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, OH in 1964. A career public elementary school teacher, she taught in Ohio, Hawaii, Missouri, New Jersey and finally, at Francis Asbury Elementary School in Hampton, VA. On August 14, 1983, she married Charles Nault in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Pamela had a passion for educating the future generations. She loved the Hawaiian beaches, traveling the globe, line dancing with her friends, her Persian cats, and visiting with family. She was also an avid fan of the Moody Blues, often sitting in the front row at venues all over the world. She was known for her quick wit, gregarious personality, and her compassionate love for animals.
Pamela is survived by her husband Charles Nault, her son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Curtis McGiffin, her brother and sister in-law Dr. and Mrs. Kent Herring, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Archie and Debbie Achilles; stepchildren Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Nault and Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Nault. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Matthew McGiffin, McKinley Martinez, Jaleh Nault, Sam, Eric, Max, and Molly Nault, and Tyler and Carter Burnett, and her great granddaughter, Evelyn Nault
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg, VA 23188 at 10 o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, please leave a donation in Pamela Nault's name to the Heritage Humane Society animal shelter where she often volunteered, https://heritagehumane.org/donate/.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 14, 2020