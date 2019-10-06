|
|
Pamela Sue Hudson (nee Knopp), 57, of Mathews, Virginia a beloved mother, grandmother, and a dedicated RN Nurse with Riverside-Walter Reed Hospice passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. She is survived by her son, Michael Thomas; daughter, Melinda Thomas; brother, Richard Knopp; mother, Patricia Knopp and six grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 8th from 10 – 11 a.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia with a funeral service at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm in Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News, Virginia.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 6, 2019