Pandora Bronson Lupino took her final bow at St. Francis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on May 15, 2019, at the age of 90. Pandora was born in St. Paul, MN to Philip Bronson and Florence Pitzen Bronson. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Philip and her husband, actor, playwright and screenwriter Richard Lupino. Pandora is survived by her cousin, Terry Cox-Joseph (Vincent Joseph), of Newport News; and nephews Eric Bronson of San Diego, CA and Nick Bronson and great-niece, Graciela, both of Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from Santa Monica High School. Pandora performed at Santa Monica Playhouse and casinos in Reno, NV. After marrying her husband, Richard, the two moved to Manhattan, where they lived and acted for 35 years. They spent many summers in England. Pandora will be fondly remembered for her love of drama, Shakespeare, chocolate, cats and all things British. Pandora will be inurned at Calverton National Cemetery in New York next to her husband, Richard, at a later date. Private reception. Donations to Peninsula SPCA, http:/peninsulaspca.org/ or NAMI Virginia, P.O. 8260, Richmond, VA 23226. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 24, 2019