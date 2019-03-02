Pansy M. Haagsma, age 82 of Yorktown, VA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Born in Rising Sun, MD on June 15, 1936, Pansy was the daughter of the late Charles and Zollie (Greer) Daughton.Pansy worked at Bainbridge Naval Base until its closing. She than worked as a business manager in the MWR Department at the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown, VA, where she retired after 40 years of federal service. Pansy loved to shop, travel and dine in new places. She also enjoyed playing miniature golf and listening to country music. She aimed to please those around her, making sure everyone was happy. Pansy is survived by her husband of 34 years, Robert L. Haagsma; daughters: Brenda Miller of Rising Sun, MD and Theresa Miller of Rising Sun, MD; sons: William (Victoria) Miller of Nottingham, PA and James (Sandra) Miller of Poquoson, VA; stepchildren: Edward (Teresa) Haagsma and Karen Abshire; sisters: Sharon (Bob) Ressler and Betty Walker; brothers: David Daughton, Jim (Rosemary) Daughton and Roger Daughton; 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. A celebration of Pansy's life will be held at 11:00am on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA. 17566, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00am. Burial to follow at the adjacent cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary