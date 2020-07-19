1/
Parry Justine Mooney
Parry Justine Mooney, age 66, resident of Williamsburg, died in her home Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, also residents of Williamsburg, Parry Giles Mooney and Robert J. T. Mooney, and was a member of St. Bede Catholic Church.

She was an Information Services professional with Crowley Maritime in Jacksonville, FL, and US Lines in Crawford, NJ. She traveled extensively for work and lived abroad for many years in England, the Netherlands, Japan and Hong Kong. She received a BA from Bryn Mawr College and attended Seton Hall Law School.

Parry is survived by her sisters, Charlotte L. Mooney of Peacham, VT, and Elizabeth M. Bower of Falls Church, VA; and her brother, Joseph T. Mooney of Olympia, WA. She is also survived by five nieces and nephews whom she adored: Ryan P. Mooney of Austin, TX; Taylor M. Mooney of San Antonio, TX; Cadence M. Ely-Mooney of Atlanta, GA; Daniel J. Bower of Red Bank, NJ; and Hannah G. Ely-Mooney of Somerville, MA.

Funeral services will be held in early fall in Peacham, VT. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
