Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
Service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
Service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Parthenia T. Thomas


1943 - 2020
Parthenia T. Thomas Obituary
Parthenia Adline Tyson Thomas, or "Parchie" as she was affectionately known, was called home on Monday, April 13th after a lengthy illness. Parthenia was born on September 30, 1943 in Hampton, Virginia. She was the second child of the late William Livingston Tyson III and Ida Mae Trapp Tyson. She accepted Christ at an early age, and was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Hampton, Virginia.

Parthenia completed her primary education in Hampton City Schools, before receiving her degree in Medical Technology from Norfolk State University. She worked in several local medical facilities before retiring from the Veterans Administration Medical Center in 1998. Parthenia will forever be remembered for her contagious smile, joyful presence, and "I can do" spirit. She enjoyed an active life and spent much time helping others through various volunteer projects.

Parthenia was preceded in death by her parents William and Ida Mae Tyson; daughter Lezlee Alyce Thomas; and sister, Patricia Tyson.

She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Lisa Tyson-Brathwaite of Hampton, VA; brother, Rev. Harry L. Tyson (Karla) of Charlotte, NC; nephews, Tahzi Tyson-Price of Hampton, VA; Daryon Tyson of Norfolk, VA; great-niece, Olivia Tyson-Price of Hampton, VA; aunts Pauline Dennis of Hampton, VA and Ida Lee Trapp of Columbus, Indiana and a host of family and friends.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, April 19th from 12 to 4 pm and a private family service will be held on Monday, April 20th at 11:00 am, with a livestream broadcast available at www.smithbrothersfh.com. A private interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.

Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home at 545 E. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA; 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 18, 2020
