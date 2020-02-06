Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Zion Baptist Church
Newport News, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Zion Baptist Church
Newport News, VA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Ransom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Ransom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Ransom Obituary
Patricia Annette Ransom entered into eternal rest on February 3, 2020. A funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Zion Baptist Church, Newport News. Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 in Hampton Memorial Gardens. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -