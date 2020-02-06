|
Patricia Annette Ransom entered into eternal rest on February 3, 2020. A funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Zion Baptist Church, Newport News. Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 in Hampton Memorial Gardens. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020