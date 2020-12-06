Patricia A. Taylor, 78, of Newport News, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was a devoted wife and mother, an enterprising finance professional, and a tireless, resourceful, and decorated community advocate. Hailing from Emerson, Georgia, she was the first member of her family to attend college. Working her way through school, she graduated from LaGrange College (GA) with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Economics. She started her professional career at Lockheed supporting the C-5 program in Marietta, GA. It was there she met the love of her life, "Big Al" Taylor. They were married in Rosarito Beach, Mexico in 1966.
After moving to Newport News in 1970, she supported the NASA Viking (Mars) Program. She also served in financial management roles at Noland Company and Christopher Newport University before starting Taylor Printing and Graphics. She was active in many professional organizations including the Business and Professional Women's Club.
Patricia had a life-long passion for helping others and actively supported many civic groups. She was an executive board member of the Peninsula Crime Line and the Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association. Patricia served on numerous city commissions including the Newport News Youth Services Commission and supported the "Every 15 Minutes" program. She was a long-time member and officer of several Lions Clubs and cofounded a Braille Rally to provide unique experiences for the sight-impaired community. Patricia was a member and officer of the local Sports Car Club of America chapter. More recently, she served in local and state leadership roles in the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association.
In 2007, President George W. Bush personally recognized her with the presentation of the President's Volunteer Service Award. After meeting with President Bush, she had the opportunity to tour Air Force One.
"Ms. Pat" was preceded in death by her husband, Allan H. Taylor. She is survived by her son, Robert A. Taylor (Ally) of Manassas, VA; her ward, Amanda M. Lanham (Bobby and son Xavier) of Manassas, VA and her brother, Charles P. Lanham of Emerson, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peninsula Crime Line (vapeninsulacrimestoppers.com
) or Boys & Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula (https://www.bagclub.com/
).
The family wishes to thank Sharon Chambliss and the Keator/O'Neill family for their invaluable support and assistance as loving caregivers and neighbors.
Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.