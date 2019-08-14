Home

Patricia Atkins Weed passed away Friday August 9th 2019, at the age of 63. She was surrounded by family. She will be missed by her husband Daniel, brother Robert Atkins, son Anthony Jacobs, daughter Teresa Jacobs(Black) 5 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She requested no formal services. She worshiped DR Miller and Associates at Williamsburg Riverside Cancer Center, Riverside Hospice and Hospice House Williamsburg. Feel free to make donations to any or all. She was an amazing wife, mother, friend and a free spirit, who was kind to all. She will be deeply missed.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019
