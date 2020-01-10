|
Patricia Ann West, 79, passed away peacefully at home in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband, Victor E. West, their children, Tammy Duncan (Drew), Dena Denton (Scott), and John West, and grandchildren, Michael, Ronald, Sean, Dante, Joshua, Sydney, and four great grandchildren.
Born on July 8, 1940 in Canton, Ohio, Pat graduated from Timken High School, further studying to become a beautician.
In high school, she discovered her love of dance, performing in competitions and in local shows. Patricia met Victor West at a dance at Meyers Lake, in Canton Ohio. Pat and Victor married on January 31, 1959 at Our Lady of Peace Church in Canton. Pat and Victor made the move to York County, Virginia where they resided for over 42 years. She worked as a beautician in Newport News, until the birth of their first child. She supported all of her children and grandchildren's interests from football to wrestling, piano recitals to band competitions, and majorette competitions to horse shows. Pat was a woman of faith, supporting a number of Christian Churches during their years in Virginia. Patricia was a devoted wife and mother, and continued to dance with Victor through these years. They recently made the move to Richmond, Virginia in 2017, where Victor resides today.
The West family will celebrate Patricia's life on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 North Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA, 23666. There will be a 1 hour visitation at 1:30 PM, and a service and interment will follow immediately after the visitation. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 10, 2020