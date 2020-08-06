Patricia "Patti" Alice Mugler, 75, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born in Bermuda, she has lived in Hampton since 1945. She retired as a Registered Nurse from Riverside Hospital. She is a member of Immaculate conception Catholic Church in Hampton.
Patti is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Guy W Mugler; daughters Betty Lou Mugler Steel and Laura Ann Mugler Jones; her grandchildren Samantha A Milam, Kyle A Carper, Casandra Jones, Edward "Wyatt " Jones, Katelyn A Steel, Carson G Jones, Kailee Mugler, Ashley Mugler, Guy Mugler and Gavin Towner; great grandchildren Cadence Milam and Wesley Jones; brother Edward Page and sister Mary Beth Page. She was predeceased by her son David Alan Mugler.
Due to Covid 19, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated with the immediate family. Those wishing to view a recording of the Funeral Mass can do so at a later date on https://www.everloved.com/life-of/patricia-mugler/
.
Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.