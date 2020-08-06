1/
Patricia Alice Mugler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Patti" Alice Mugler, 75, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born in Bermuda, she has lived in Hampton since 1945. She retired as a Registered Nurse from Riverside Hospital. She is a member of Immaculate conception Catholic Church in Hampton.

Patti is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Guy W Mugler; daughters Betty Lou Mugler Steel and Laura Ann Mugler Jones; her grandchildren Samantha A Milam, Kyle A Carper, Casandra Jones, Edward "Wyatt " Jones, Katelyn A Steel, Carson G Jones, Kailee Mugler, Ashley Mugler, Guy Mugler and Gavin Towner; great grandchildren Cadence Milam and Wesley Jones; brother Edward Page and sister Mary Beth Page. She was predeceased by her son David Alan Mugler.

Due to Covid 19, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated with the immediate family. Those wishing to view a recording of the Funeral Mass can do so at a later date on https://www.everloved.com/life-of/patricia-mugler/ .

Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved