Patricia Ann Foster, age 77, retired Postmaster of 30 years from Wicomico Post Office, died at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital July 15, 2019. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church. Husband of 52 years, Carroll O. Foster, parents, Mervin K. Hogge, and Mary June Hogge preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Angela F. Pierce (David), son Wade Foster, grandchildren Justin Pierce, Heather Pierce, Marie Foster, Rebecca Hudgins (James), great-granddaughter, Tinsleigh, sisters, Dale K. Hale (John), Anita S. Davis (Brian), and brother, Mervin "Carlton" Hogge (Debbie). The family will receive friends Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 5:00 until 6:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Funeral service conducted by the Reverends Chris McMillan and Tom Cohick will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in Providence Baptist Church and interment, will follow in the church cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 3501 Providence Road, Hayes, VA 23072 or Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, PO Box 9, Bena, VA 23018. Please sign our online guestbook at www.hoggfh.com - Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 19, 2019