Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Foster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Foster Obituary
Patricia Ann Foster, age 77, retired Postmaster of 30 years from Wicomico Post Office, died at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital July 15, 2019. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church. Husband of 52 years, Carroll O. Foster, parents, Mervin K. Hogge, and Mary June Hogge preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Angela F. Pierce (David), son Wade Foster, grandchildren Justin Pierce, Heather Pierce, Marie Foster, Rebecca Hudgins (James), great-granddaughter, Tinsleigh, sisters, Dale K. Hale (John), Anita S. Davis (Brian), and brother, Mervin "Carlton" Hogge (Debbie). The family will receive friends Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 5:00 until 6:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Funeral service conducted by the Reverends Chris McMillan and Tom Cohick will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in Providence Baptist Church and interment, will follow in the church cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 3501 Providence Road, Hayes, VA 23072 or Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, PO Box 9, Bena, VA 23018. Please sign our online guestbook at www.hoggfh.com - Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now