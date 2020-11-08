1/1
Patricia Ann Murphy Meade
Patricia Ann Murphy Meade, 72, died at home, Thursday, November 3, 2020. She was born in Huntington, WV and moved to Hampton, VA in 1947. She grew up in the Liberty Baptist Church family: attended Hampton H.S.; and graduated from Business College. She worked for Tysinger Motor Co. and retired as an Area Manager from Pizza Hut in 2018. She was a lifetime member of Weight Watchers; loved music, camping, fishing, and sports. Especially watching the Sunday NFL Ticket. She developed a love of North Carolina early in life and always wanted to be a "Tar Heel." She enjoyed visiting the Outer Banks, surf fishing, and the ferry ride to Ocracoke Island, where she would get everyone involved in feeding the Sea Gulls.

She is survived by her faithful rescue companion, Kane; Her dear friend in love, Meg Loyd; Her two brothers, Bill Murphy Sr. of OH and Clyde A. Murphy of FL; 10 nieces and nephews; 24 great nieces and nephews and 1 great-great nephew.

In lieu of flowers, please send cards to the family via myself, Meg Loyd 5007-C Victory Blvd #153, Yorktown, Virginia 23693. A Memorial service will be held in the Spring on Cape Hatteras, NC. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Memories & Condolences
November 7, 2020
Pat was a wonderful neighbor always had a treat for my “fur baby”-Katie-she loved talking about her family whom she loved dearly-I will surely miss her-In Christ’s Love-Susan Miller-
Susan Miller
Neighbor
November 7, 2020
She was a great neighbor to my dad after my mom passed away. She always let me know if daddy was sick or something and I greatly appreciated that. She sure will be missed. She loved her dog, Kane and I'm really glad to hear Meg is taking care of him now. I know Pat is smiling.
Kathy Ward
Friend
