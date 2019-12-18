|
Patricia Ann (Seidnitzer) Shinabery, 63, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 and was a lifelong resident of Hampton. Survived by her husband Robert C. Shinabery, Jr.; children, Melissa, Sherry, Christine, Christina, and Terri. She leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and lots of close friends. A full obituary is online at www.rhaydensmith.com. Visitation will be on Friday December 20, 2019 at 5:00 PM and a celebration of life will immediately follow at 6:00 PM at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave. in Hampton.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 18, 2019