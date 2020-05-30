Patricia Ann Zartman "Pat", of Surry, VA passed away on May 21, 2020. Born February 14, 1942 in Hampton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Larry P. Milloy and Edith Hogge Milloy Rinebold. Pat graduated from Hampton High School in 1960. She worked for Northrop Grumman for over 35 years as a Pipe Department Inspector, retiring in 2007. In her retirement years she delivered Meal on Wheels to local seniors in Surry County for the Surry County Department of Social Services. For a decade she enjoyed bringing seniors a meal and a smile. Pat often assisted others, rarely refusing if she was asked to help. Pat loved spending time with her fifteen nieces and nephews, she was especially fond of taking her nieces shopping for Easter and Christmas dresses. She also liked shopping for family gifts at Christmas. She was devoted to husband Hank, and her beloved Yorkies. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cathy Rinebold Cogar Verlander.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Hank Zartman; her son, David Coffey of Hampton, VA; her brothers, Sonny Milloy (Carol) of Sierra Vista, AZ, Larry Milloy (Tracie) of Hampton, VA, Joseph Milloy (Sherry) of Lignum, VA; her sisters, Sharon Bass (Joseph) of Hampton, VA, Cathy Redmond (Paul) of Yorktown, VA, Theresa Hawkins (Steve) of Yorktown, VA; and fifteen nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm, Sunday, May 31, 2020 at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on May 30, 2020.