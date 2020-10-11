Patricia Bloxom "Patsy" Meider, of Gloucester Point passed away on Thursday, October 9, 2020 at her home. She was born at Chincoteague, Va. and was the daughter of the late Woodrow and June Lee Bloxom and was the widow of Charles J. Meider. She retired from Moffitt Construction as bookkeeper after 20 years of service. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church. Patsy was a member of the Red Hats, president of the Civic League in Holiday Island , loved ballroom Dancing, and a very active member of Newport News high school class of 1957. She also volunteer at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and was know as "the Candy Lady".



She is survived by her loving daughters Cindy Robins, Karen Pauley, and Stevie Forehand(Jake), eight grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be private. A special thanks to Dr. Haggerty, Cory, and D.J.. for their care of Patsy. Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Center. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



