Patricia Crymes Wright, 71, of Williamsburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after a short illness.
A much beloved mother, teacher, deacon, and friend, Pat always had a smile and kind words for everyone she met. Her infectious laugh and passion for Christ and family will be greatly missed.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Wright; parents; brother; and sisters. She leaves behind her son, Perry Wright, his wife and stepdaughter; many adoring nieces and nephews; and many others whose lives she touched.
A service will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Walnut Hills Baptist Church, 1014 Jamestown Rd., Williamsburg beginning at 2PM. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
.