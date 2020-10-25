Patricia Diane Arbuckle, 78, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She worked for Hospital Corporation of America, establishing specialty practices of medical schools–oncology, surgery, ophthalmology.Patricia also worked as a Practice Manager for Dr. Richard Rosenthal, who had multiple practices in Northern Virginia as asthma and immunology specialty.
Patricia's passion was quilting with brilliant color combinations. She loved to travel and had visited 47 countries. Patricia was a happy bubbly individual. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and she will be greatly missed by all knew her, especially her family and friends.
Patricia is survived by husband, Dr. Gary Arbuckle, son, Kevin Byrne (Donna), stepsons, Dr. Jeff Arbuckle, Dr. Eric Arbuckle (China), stepdaughter, Christie Arbuckle, and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4759 Bennetts Pasture Rd, Suffolk, Va. Burial will follow at St. Luke's Historic Church Cemetery, 14477 Benn's Church Blvd, Smithfield, Va. Facial masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to LDS Charities (Humanitarian Relief for world disasters), www.latterdaysaintcharities.org
.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.