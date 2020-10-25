1/1
Patricia Diane Arbuckle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Diane Arbuckle, 78, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She worked for Hospital Corporation of America, establishing specialty practices of medical schools–oncology, surgery, ophthalmology.Patricia also worked as a Practice Manager for Dr. Richard Rosenthal, who had multiple practices in Northern Virginia as asthma and immunology specialty.

Patricia's passion was quilting with brilliant color combinations. She loved to travel and had visited 47 countries. Patricia was a happy bubbly individual. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and she will be greatly missed by all knew her, especially her family and friends.

Patricia is survived by husband, Dr. Gary Arbuckle, son, Kevin Byrne (Donna), stepsons, Dr. Jeff Arbuckle, Dr. Eric Arbuckle (China), stepdaughter, Christie Arbuckle, and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4759 Bennetts Pasture Rd, Suffolk, Va. Burial will follow at St. Luke's Historic Church Cemetery, 14477 Benn's Church Blvd, Smithfield, Va. Facial masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to LDS Charities (Humanitarian Relief for world disasters), www.latterdaysaintcharities.org.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved