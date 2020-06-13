Patricia F. Hinojosa
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia F. Hinojosa, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 94.

Born in New Orleans, LA, she was a proud and dedicated Army spouse for over 32 years. She traveled the world with her family as a homemaker, community volunteer, and avid tourist residing in, and enjoying, numerous locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Central America. Pat was always active in the military and local communities serving as a volunteer for numerous activities and organizations, including over 40-years total service as an American Red Cross volunteer in numerous hospitals.

Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband, Colonel (Ret) Ernest A. Hinojosa, Jr.; her father, Louis J. Fasullo and her mother, Rita C. Finnegan; her sister, Beverly B. Fasullo; and her brother, Gerard J. Fasullo, Sr. She is survived by her four children, Cheryl H. Packard (David) of Braselton, GA; Colonel (Ret.) Ernest A. Hinojosa, III (Eva) of Williamsburg; Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Richard L. Hinojosa (Darlene) of Williamsburg; and Lisa H. Greason (Bob) of New Rochelle, N.Y. In addition, she is survived by nine grandchildren (Pamela Packard Pelletier, Dave Packard, Jr., Bobby Greason, Michael Greason, Tommy Greason, Tim Hinojosa, Matt Hinojosa, Oliva Hinojosa and Anthony Hinojosa); and seven great-grandchildren (Sydney Packard, Lauryn Packard, Trey Pelletier, Danielle Pelletier, Hunter Packard, Henry A. Greason, and Fraser P. Greason).

A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, June 15th at 11am at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg, VA. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Pat's name to Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsencares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Bede Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved