Patricia F. Hinojosa, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 94.
Born in New Orleans, LA, she was a proud and dedicated Army spouse for over 32 years. She traveled the world with her family as a homemaker, community volunteer, and avid tourist residing in, and enjoying, numerous locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Central America. Pat was always active in the military and local communities serving as a volunteer for numerous activities and organizations, including over 40-years total service as an American Red Cross volunteer in numerous hospitals.
Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband, Colonel (Ret) Ernest A. Hinojosa, Jr.; her father, Louis J. Fasullo and her mother, Rita C. Finnegan; her sister, Beverly B. Fasullo; and her brother, Gerard J. Fasullo, Sr. She is survived by her four children, Cheryl H. Packard (David) of Braselton, GA; Colonel (Ret.) Ernest A. Hinojosa, III (Eva) of Williamsburg; Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Richard L. Hinojosa (Darlene) of Williamsburg; and Lisa H. Greason (Bob) of New Rochelle, N.Y. In addition, she is survived by nine grandchildren (Pamela Packard Pelletier, Dave Packard, Jr., Bobby Greason, Michael Greason, Tommy Greason, Tim Hinojosa, Matt Hinojosa, Oliva Hinojosa and Anthony Hinojosa); and seven great-grandchildren (Sydney Packard, Lauryn Packard, Trey Pelletier, Danielle Pelletier, Hunter Packard, Henry A. Greason, and Fraser P. Greason).
A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, June 15th at 11am at St. Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg, VA. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Pat's name to Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsencares.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 13, 2020.