Patricia Faye O'Shields, 71, a resident of Hampton passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Patricia loved to line-dance and listen to country music, shop and enjoy the popcorn at the movies with her friends. She formerly attended Calvary Assembly of God and enjoyed making her house a home for her family.
She was preceded in death by her first husband of eleven months Dale Fox in 1971; and her second husband James O'Shields in 2017. She is survived by her mother Estelle Nunn; her son Matthew O'Shields and his fiancée, Teresa, and her daughter, Haydee.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home from 2 to 3 PM. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 3 PM at Parklawn Memorial Park in Hampton. Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandson.com
.