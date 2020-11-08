1/1
Patricia G. Hall
Patricia "Patti" G. Hall, 52, of York County, was called to Heaven on November 6, 2020. Patti will be most remembered for her undoubted Christian faith, her wit for any occasion and her selfless, loving heart. She was an active and faithful member of Poquoson Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Cora "Ducky" E. Hall. She is survived by her father, Dennis W. Hall; sister, Pamela Joy Mautz (Joe); nieces, Samantha Leigh Fries, Alyssa Jo Mautz (Matt); and great-niece, McKinley Ella Powell.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Poquoson Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.

A celebration of Patti's life will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 9th at Poquoson Baptist Church by Pastor Hobson Boutot. Her burial will be private in Parklawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Poquoson Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson

1 entry
November 7, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Susan Way
