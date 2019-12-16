|
|
Patricia Gardner Johnson died in Scottsdale, Arizona, on December 7, 2019 after a short illness. She resided in Poquoson, Virginia, most of her adult life before moving in the last two years to live with daughters in Missouri and Arizona. Pat was born in Washington D. C. on June 24, 1932, and grew up in Northern Virginia. Wanting to become a Registered Nurse, the Pastor of her church advised her about the Nursing Program at Buxton Hospital in Newport News.
Being accepted into the Program and moving to the Peninsula, she soon met the love of her life, Bill Johnson. Pat and Bill married and moved to Poquoson. There she became the mother of three daughters and mistress of many pets. She relished her family and the farming and fishing lifestyle. She had a wide circle of friends and participated in many community activities until her health began to fail.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Bill; her parents Mike and Judith Gardner; half-brother David White; and son-in-law Bill Campbell. She is survived by her daughters, Vickie Campbell, Fawn Johnson (Rodney), and Christine Johnson (Tim); grandchildren Stephen Campbell (Megan), and Megan Campbell; sister Carol Smith (Robert); and many special friends. Pat's body will be cremated and a memorial service will be held in the Spring 2020 in Poquoson. Her ashes will be spread in the Chesapeake Bay per her wish.
In memory of Pat, donations can be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, www.macular.org/donations . Online condolences to claytorrollins.com .
Published in Daily Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2019