Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saint Bede Catholic Church
3686 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint Bede Catholic Church
3686 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA
View Map
Patricia "Pat" Kapper passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Pat was the oldest of six children born to Charles John Grewe and Hazel Broadhacker Grewe on September 4, 1935 in Cape Girardeau, MO. Pat is survived by her adoring husband of 62 years, Frank Kapper and their seven children: Frank, Jr., Suzie, Cindy, Tim, Terry, Patty and Elizabeth; twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She received her Bachelor's degree from Webster University, St. Louis, MO. Pat also worked for, and was a member of the Fairfax County Electoral Board for several years and received Outstanding Performance Awards in recognition of her "Outstanding and Distinguished" service. As a devoted wife and mother, she was always loving, gentle and patient. Pat cherished her family and friends. She loved to garden and sew and was an avid reader. We will always love and miss her. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 10:00 am to noon at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA 23188. An additional viewing will be held the same day at Saint Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg, VA 23188, at 1:00 pm, followed by a funeral mass at 2:00 pm. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019
