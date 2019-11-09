Home

Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Vernon UMC
7801 Church Lane
Toano, VA
View Map
Patricia L. "Pat" Ziesmann


1937 - 2019
Patricia L. "Pat" Ziesmann Obituary
Mrs. Patricia "Pat" L. Ziesmann, 82, of Lanexa, VA, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at her home. Patricia was born May 4, 1937, in Milwaukee, WI, to the late Harriet Selz and Thomas Selz.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Smitham Ziesmann, who retired from the United States Navy and served on the USS Robert E. Lee.

She is survived by her daughter, Paula Z. Bennett and her husband, Scott, of Lanexa Va; her son, Thomas Ziesmann and his wife, Pamela, of Key West, FL; one grandchild, Kaitlin; and her many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pat was an active member and a lay servant of Mount Vernon UMC. She liked to read, cross stitch, play bridge, and sing in the choir. She also enjoyed going for a ride and stopping for treats and coffee. Pat was very kind, loved life, and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 10 at Mount Vernon UMC in Toano, VA. The memorial service in Littleton, NC will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23 at Littleton Methodist Church on Main St.

Memorial donations may be given to the Mount Vernon UMC, 7801 Church Lane, Toano, VA 23168.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 9, 2019
