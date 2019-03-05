Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Patricia Lee Marshall

Hayes: Patricia Lee Marshall, 83, entered heaven to her eternal rest on March 3, 2019. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Mary Ryan, born January 24, 1936 in Washington, DC. Patricia was a homemaker, a beloved Mother and Nanny. She loved to travel, seafood, sewing and caring for all the babies of the family. She enjoyed telling stories of the past to her children. Patricia was strong willed, known for her giving loving nature and always being helpful. She will be remembered for her maternal instinct, nurturing and extreme love of children. Her memory will be cherished always and her legacy will live on as the best Mother/Nanny anyone could ever have.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 66 years, Floyd E. "Sonny" Marshall; and her youngest son, Randy Marshall.She is survived by her brother, Mike Ryan; children, Donna Owen (Robert), Dennis Marshall (Toni) and Karen Williamson (Doug); grandchildren, Jason Owen (Jen), April Torres (Edgar), Ryan Marshall, Chris Marshall (Samantha), Danny Marshall (Liz), Joey Marshall and Billy Marshall; and great grandchildren, Phoenix and Logan Torres, Josie Owen, Charleigh Marshall and McKenna Marshall.Funeral service officiated by Reverend Garry Livermon will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 5, 2019
