W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
Yorktown, VA
View Map
Patricia Lee Meckley


1931 - 2020
Patricia Lee Meckley Obituary
Patricia (Pat) Lee Meckley, died on January 10th, 2020 in Newport News, VA at the age of 88. Pat is survived by her husband, John S. Meckley, Sr.; children, John Meckley, Jr., Jim Meckley, Daniel Meckley (deceased), and Cathy Huemer; siblings, Joan Appleman and Shirley Rearich; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Pat was born on June 2, 1931 in York, Pennsylvania. Pat graduated from nursing school in 1952 and she married John on April 7, 1956. A memorial service is scheduled for 3PM on January 18th at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Yorktown, VA, with a reception to follow. Memorial gifts may be sent to St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
