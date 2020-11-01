Patricia Lewis Wallace, 74, died Friday, October 30, 2020. A lifelong resident of Hampton, Pat was a 1964 graduate of Hampton High School and member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hampton. She worked 20 years as a real estate agent for GHS Realty which became Berkshire Hathaway.



Pat is survived by her husband, Jesse T. Wallace Jr; sons, Jesse T. Wallace III (Shannon), John R. Wallace (Michelle), Jason L. Wallace, and James A. Wallace (Kristina); a sister, Peggy J. Lewis; and three grandchildren, Ryan Wallace, Abby Wallace and Cameron Muma. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mildred Dale Lewis; siblings, Robert Lewis, Rita Huffman, Shirley Little, Thomas Lewis, Joyce Todd, John Lewis, and Randolph Lewis.



A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Clark Cemetery, Beach Rd, Hampton.



The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Clark Cemetery Association, c/o Mary Rosseau 6 Riding Path, Hampton, VA 23669



Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.



Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2020.