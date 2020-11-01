1/1
Patricia Lewis Wallace
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Lewis Wallace, 74, died Friday, October 30, 2020. A lifelong resident of Hampton, Pat was a 1964 graduate of Hampton High School and member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hampton. She worked 20 years as a real estate agent for GHS Realty which became Berkshire Hathaway.

Pat is survived by her husband, Jesse T. Wallace Jr; sons, Jesse T. Wallace III (Shannon), John R. Wallace (Michelle), Jason L. Wallace, and James A. Wallace (Kristina); a sister, Peggy J. Lewis; and three grandchildren, Ryan Wallace, Abby Wallace and Cameron Muma. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mildred Dale Lewis; siblings, Robert Lewis, Rita Huffman, Shirley Little, Thomas Lewis, Joyce Todd, John Lewis, and Randolph Lewis.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Clark Cemetery, Beach Rd, Hampton.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Clark Cemetery Association, c/o Mary Rosseau 6 Riding Path, Hampton, VA 23669

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Clark Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved