Patricia Louise (Coffield) Ashford, age 89, beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center with her family by her side. Patricia was born to Hugh and Irma Coffield on October 31, 1930, in Davenport, Iowa. A 1948 graduate of Davenport High School, she attended Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois. She was a gifted writer, amateur thespian, artist, and dancer, and above all was devoted to family and friends. Her kind and gracious nature was shared with everyone who knew her. She loved travel, spending time with her large family, where large gatherings and celebrations were frequent, and maintained close contact with her lifelong Davenport "Grandma Club" girlfriends. As she was born on October 31, Grandma Patty made Halloween a festive and creative family event, and family gatherings with her were many and memorable - at home, at the family cabin in West Virginia, and wherever far-flung children and grandchildren settled. Mrs. Ashford began her secretarial career in Davenport with the Ramsey Advertising Agency, where she worked with the noted artist Paul Norton. She also worked for the General Accounting Office and Panama Canal Authority in Panama City, Panama, where she met her future husband, Cecil W. Ashford, a U.S. Naval Officer stationed there. They were married in Port Hueneme, California, in 1953 and recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. While raising seven children, the family moved several times, living in California, Virginia, Maryland, Illinois, and back to Davenport, Iowa in 1961. The family relocated to Fairfax County, Virginia in 1973, where she worked for the accounting firm of Minter, Morrison and Grant, and then moved to Kingsmill in Williamsburg, Virginia in 1984 where she resided until her death. Patricia was a longtime parishioner of St. Bede's Catholic Church, and a memorial Mass will be celebrated there on Friday, October 30. She is survived by her husband, Cecil Ashford: three daughters, Teresa Kaminsky of Henrico, Virginia, Susan (John) McCoy of Brick, New Jersey, and Sally Ashford (Jeremy Straight) of Midlothian, Virginia: and four sons, Jeffrey (Lori) of Washington, DC; Philip (Karen) of Ruskin, Florida; Randall (Molly) of Springfield, Virginia; and Matthew (Lana) of Los Angeles, California: 18 grandchildren: 5 great-grandchildren: several cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews. Patricia has donated her body to a Virginia medical school to further medical training and science.



