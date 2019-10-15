|
Patricia Lynn Carter Edwards, 69, passed away on October 11, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Hampton. Patricia was retired from U.S. Army as Civil Personnel after 25 years. She was a member of Lighthouse Community Church. Patricia was also a member of Buckroe Women's Club. She is preceded in rest by her parents James Edgar Carter Sr. and Esther L. Robinson.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Thomas Charles Edwards of 46 years; daughters, Dawn Clark of Batesville, AR, Jennifer Edwards of Hampton, VA; grandchildren, Trey Clark of Little Rock, AR, Trevor Clark of Batesville, AR, Lexus Clark of Batesville, AR, Maci Sausville of Hampton, VA, Jorja Sausville of Swanton, VT, Marissa Sausville of Swanton, VT; great grandchildren, Bailee Elizabeth McElroy of Batesville, AR, Wyatt Austin Clark of Batesville, AR; brother James "Jimmy" Carter Jr. of Chester, VA and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins from all over.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A celebration of life service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be offered to The Cat Corner, Inc. or Lighthouse Community Church. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 15, 2019