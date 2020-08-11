Patricia Maguire Englert, died at her home on Wilson Creek, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the age of 87. She was preceded in death by her husband, CDR Robert J. Englert, and survived by her children, Bob Englert Jr., and wife Lyn; Bill Englert, Karey Englert, Jim Englert, and five grandchildren. Pat graduated as class valedictorian from Mt. St. Agnus College with a degree in chemistry. She served as president of the student government and voted a member of the Mercy Honor Society, Sigma Phi Sigma. Before her marriage, Pat worked in the law department of the Western Maryland Railway. She was a certified graph analyst, a member of the North River Circle of the King's Daughters, and was Secretary / Treasurer of Hi-Tech Engraving, Inc. Her greatest loves were faith, family, and friends, and her commitment to each was unfailing. She was a passionate fan of the Washington Capitals Hockey Team, and everything stopped when the Caps were on TV! Free time was spent with family, friends, and working in her gardens. She was known and loved for her encouraging words, thoughtful guidance, and helping friends in need. She always thought being Irish was one of her great blessings. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be held at the US Naval Academy at a later date. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store