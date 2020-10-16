Patricia Marie Morris, 91, of Newport News, VA passed away peacefully at home on October 12, 2020. Pat was born in Dallas, TX on October 13,1928. The daughter of Virro and Ada Anderson, she was the apple of her parents' eyes. She remembered an idyllic childhood of family, church, and friends.
At 24, Pat's life changed completely when she met her life's love, Carl, on a blind date set up by her best friend. Carl was a dashing, spirited second lieutenant in the US Army Signal Corps stationed at Ft. Hood, TX. After a whirlwind courtship and lots of baked beans (so Carl had money to visit Pat from his post every weekend allowed), Pat and Carl were married November 7, 1953. Her life would never be the same; this little girl from Dallas got to see the world! Carl's career took them to exotic and far off places. Ever the organizer, Pat made every move look easy. As their family grew from just the two of them to seven, Pat continued to handle everything with grace. They lived in Fontainebleau, France; Ft. Hood, Texas; Taiwan; Joppa Town, MD; Hampton, VA; Oahu, HI, and retired in Newport News, VA. During these adventures, as the center of her home, Pat raised their five children: Les (Maggie), Lauri (Jeff), Kathy (J), Kristy (Pete), and Lisa (Mark). She instilled in them a passion for gardening, a love of the outdoors, a curiosity about the world around them, a sense of fun and adventure, and an ability to handle any crisis with dignity and aplomb. Her beloved children gave her 10 grandchildren and, so far, 10 great grandchildren. Pat and Carl were married for a remarkable 67 years. Their love affair was filled with humor, respect, and never-wavering dedication to each other. Pat taught her children that the union of marriage always comes first, and family means the world. As a testament to Pat's love and devotion, her five children have been married for over 175 years. If you see a black Cadillac around town with a license plate that reads U&ME PAT, honk your horn, and give a shout out to Carl. He'll be missing his love.
A private service is scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Bucktrout of Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
.