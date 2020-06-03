On May 24, 2020 our Heavenly Father transitioned an angel Patricia Hicks home. She was preceded in death her father Eric Francis and step-father Alfonza Bradley. Patricia is survived by her mother Theresa Hicks Bradley, daughter Edyn Hicks, son Declan Hicks Freeman, sisters Tashaela and Chenit Bradley of Newport News, VA., and Michelle Hicks Newkirk (Gerard) of Jacksonville, NC., one brother Tevin Hicks, one aunt Alice Hicks Watkins and many wonderful family members and friends. A memorial service for Ms. Hicks will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 06, 2020 within C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc., 3314 Roanoke Ave, Newport News, VA., 23607. Due to social distancing limitations, only 35 attendees are allowed to attend the memorial service. Perhaps you sent a lovely card or spoke the kindest words that any friend could say. Perhaps you were not there at all, just prayed for us this day. Whatever you did to console our hearts, we the family of Ms. Patricia "Patti" Nykee Hicks thank you, so much for every part. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store