Patricia "Pat" Palmer Mantell, 79, of Mathews passed away from this world to enter heaven on Monday, March 23, 2020 and is finally reunited with her one true love, Glenn. Pat was a loving mother and friend to all, who could never tell anyone "No". She will be missed by all, but is now in a better place.
A member of Mathews Baptist Church, Pat ran the "Grill" on Gwynn's Island for several years with Lottie Smith in the late 60's and early 70's, and in her later years worked at "The Landing" in Williamsburg. After retirement, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, one of the cruelest diseases in existence.
Pat was predeceased by her sister, Doris Davis, her parents, Holt and Furman Palmer and her husband Glenn D. Mantell. She is survived by her children, Glenn K. Mantell (Karen) and Kimberly Mantell-Clark; grandchildren, Michael G. Mantell, Stephen M. Mantell (Ashlie), Kimberly D. Keyser (Jonathan) and Jensin Clark; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Aimory, Cora Bell and Shepard; her brother, Freddy Palmer and numerous cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family will conduct a private service now and hold a Celebration of Life at a future date to remember her and share memories with friends and family. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Mathews Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 723, Mathews, VA 23109 or to the Mathews Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1130, Mathews, VA 23109, or to a . Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 25, 2020