ROCK CAMP, WV – Patricia (Patty) Pepper Houck Pilkington, age 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Rock Camp, WV, with several family members by her side on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Patty was born on November 1, 1941, in Newport News, VA, to her parents, R. Hial Pepper and Virginia Rupert Pepper.
Patty is survived by her husband of 28 years, George B. Pilkington II of Atlanta, GA, daughter Denise (Woolard) Smith and husband Larue of Nescopeck, PA, daughter Amy (Woolard) Moloney and husband Harry of Rock Camp, WV, son Gregg Liddick and wife Jess of Atlanta, GA; step-son George B. Pilkington III, step-daughter Marie Pilkington Hommel, and six grandchildren Jen Seely (Frank) of Nescopeck, Ryan Moloney (Kris) of Riverside, CA, Heather Ogdren (John) of Nescopeck, PA, Stephanie Smith (JC) of Berwick, PA, Bucky (Maria) Smith of Espy, PA, Lincoln Moloney (Lauren) of Fairbanks, AK; and nine great-grandchildren, Brock, Kiera, Lukas, Corbyn, Amelia, Rory, Nora, Brody, Trevor.
Patty started her career at the Shipyard in Newport News, VA, worked for the West Shore School District in Lemoyne, PA, and retired as a paraprofessional from E Rivers Elementary in Atlanta, GA. She loved working with children and dancing. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and extended visits with family in Pennsylvania. Most importantly, she enjoyed making people smile. She attended Rock Camp United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Pilkington will be cremated, and her ashes released in a private ceremony with family at Rehoboth Beach, DE. Due to the regulations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and out of love and respect for extended family and friends, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. However, for those wishing to honor Patty, the family suggests a monetary donation in her memory be made to the Monroe County Animal League (PO Box 343, Union, WV 24983), or the Peyton Hospice House (1265 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg, WV 24901). Online guestbook can be signed or condolences may be sent to the family at www.broyles-shrewsbury.com. Arrangements by Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, Peterstown, WV.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2020