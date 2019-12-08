|
Patricia Senior Fletcher, 90, died December 2, 2019. "Paddy" was born in Lancashire, England in 1929 and raised with her surviving sister, Joan, in England and Wales. She attended the Ryhl Grammar School where she was a champion hurdler and field hockey player. She won a Welsh National Scholarship and attended the University of London Nursing School where she obtained her RN. She was a private duty nurse to George Orwell, Tyrone Power and other notables before attending The University of Edinburgh Simpson College of Midwifery.
"Paddy" married Dr. Alan Fletcher in 1955. They served in the Royal Army Medical Corps during the Malaya Emergency. She had a remarkable resume, practicing nursing and midwifery in the UK, Los Angeles, Malaya, Singapore and the Fort Peck Sioux Reservation in Montana, before owning a successful Tidewater antiques business.
"Paddy" is survived by her husband of 64 years, Alan; four children, Sarah, Mark, Matthew and James; eleven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Joan; niece, Lesley; a grandniece and two grandnephews.
Her generosity, nurturing devotion, intelligent wit and adventurous spirit will be greatly missed by friends and family. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you take a friend to lunch.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 8, 2019