Patricia W. Gary, 65, went to be with her Lord on October 21, 2019. Born in Ashville, NC, Pat came to Hampton in 1962 graduating from Hampton High School in 1972 and then TNCC. She worked 20 years at the family's business, Hampton Roads Battery, and then at the Armistead Animal Inn.
Pat is survived by her husband, B.J. "Chief" Karwatt; a son, Timmy Gray and wife Sandy; two grandchildren; and nephews, Mark, Matthew, Michael, Brad and Aaron Whittington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Joyce Whittington; and brothers, Dick Whittington and Joe Whittington.
The family would like to extend their thanks to all of the friends, family and professionals who have helped during Pat's illness.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019