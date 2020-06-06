Miriam Patricia Hiza, 73, of Gloucester, VA went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020. Known as "Pat", she was born in Atlanta GA., but grew up in Buckroe Beach and Newport News, VA. She was a graduate of the College of William and Mary, obtaining a degree in Political Science and briefly working as a social worker before finding her passion as a school teacher. She taught in the Gloucester County School system for 28 years, dearly loving the kids she taught. After retirement, she continued loving and encouraging her family, friends, and those around her. She was loved by everyone.
Pat is preceded in death by her father, Andrew Rugh Winemen III; and her brother, Andrew Rugh Wineman, IV. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Hiza; her son, Benjamin Hiza and his wife, Blanca Cabello; her daughter, Karen Hiza and her husband, Tracey Pitt; her grandchildren, Derek Hiza and Valentina Hiza; her mother, Martha Wineman; her brother Paul Wineman and his girlfriend Nancy Peterson; her sister Denise Day and her husband, Robert Day; and her niece, Michelle Day. She leaves behind many other family members who she also cherished.
The family will receive friends to celebrate Pat's life on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2-5:00 p.m. at Andrews Funeral Home and Crematory 7192 Main Street Gloucester, VA. Family and friends are encouraged to visit the website, www.andrewsfuneralservices.com, to share more memories and words of condolences with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 6, 2020.