Patricia W. Hiza
1947 - 2020
Miriam Patricia Hiza, 73, of Gloucester, VA went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020. Known as "Pat", she was born in Atlanta GA., but grew up in Buckroe Beach and Newport News, VA. She was a graduate of the College of William and Mary, obtaining a degree in Political Science and briefly working as a social worker before finding her passion as a school teacher. She taught in the Gloucester County School system for 28 years, dearly loving the kids she taught. After retirement, she continued loving and encouraging her family, friends, and those around her. She was loved by everyone.

Pat is preceded in death by her father, Andrew Rugh Winemen III; and her brother, Andrew Rugh Wineman, IV. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Hiza; her son, Benjamin Hiza and his wife, Blanca Cabello; her daughter, Karen Hiza and her husband, Tracey Pitt; her grandchildren, Derek Hiza and Valentina Hiza; her mother, Martha Wineman; her brother Paul Wineman and his girlfriend Nancy Peterson; her sister Denise Day and her husband, Robert Day; and her niece, Michelle Day. She leaves behind many other family members who she also cherished.

The family will receive friends to celebrate Pat's life on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 2-5:00 p.m. at Andrews Funeral Home and Crematory 7192 Main Street Gloucester, VA. Family and friends are encouraged to visit the website, www.andrewsfuneralservices.com, to share more memories and words of condolences with the family.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
Pat LOVED all of her students but there was a special place in her heart for students who learned differently. She was passionate as she worked to make sure each student thrived in her loving classroom. Pat was patient but she also spoke up as an advocate for what was the right thing to do. Her smile, laugh, and love made our world at TC Walker a better place. Pat made a difference!
Molly Broderson
Teacher
June 5, 2020
A truly remarkable human being, who always put family first, and gave so much to everyone she knew. She was a great hostess & always made us feel 'at home'. We miss you terribly but will NEVER forget you. May your soul rest in peace and risen in glory!
Doug & Joan Hiza
Family
