Patricia Yvonne Howard, 70 entered into eternal rest (peace) on January 27, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1950 in Richmond Virginia, the eldest daughter of the late Benjamin Henry Booker Sr. and Florence Booker. She was strong-minded and determined to have a good life; at 18 she left Richmond to seek other career opportunities. Later she met and married Leon Howard, the love of her life and constant companion for over 51 years. Patricia worked for The Army and Air Force Exchange Service for 20 years. During her many years at AAFES, she achieved many professional and personal goals including promotions, certificates, and awards of achievement.
Patricia had a wonderful personality and was loved by many people. She loved and valued her family and friends. She was especially proud of her children and grandchildren's many accomplishments.
Patricia was preceded in death by her father Benjamin Henry Booker Sr.; mother Florence Booker, brothers Wilbert Ready, Lawrence Ready, and Benjamin Booker Jr.
She leaves to cherish her memory husband Leon Howard, daughter Tanya Howard, son Kevin Howard (Yvette), two sisters Shirley Ruffin (Tom), Brenda Marrow (Donovan), one brother Arvell Booker, one Aunt Sophie Gilchrist, two grandchildren Delonte Neal and Dominque Howard, three brother-in-laws, four sister-in-laws, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends including devoted friends Bettye Doggett, Marjorie Brannon, and Doris Bell.
A celebration of Patricia's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 5, 2020