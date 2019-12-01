|
|
Patricia Anne Raines, age 90, passed gracefully into Heaven on November 23, 2019. Pat was born in Pensacola, Florida to James and Eleanore King, and moved to Long Beach, CA, where she graduated from Saint Anthony's High School in 1947. She was married in 1953 to Robert G. Raines. Together they raised four children in Southern California and Hawaii. Pat became the Director of Public Relations for the Waikiki Aquarium in 1976, before relocating to Atlanta, Georgia to work in the apparel business with her husband, and then later to Williamsburg, VA, for retirement. Pat is survived by her husband of 66 years, her four children (Bob, John, Janet, and Chris), 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She will be remembered for her loving and kind heart, for her enjoyment of reading, birdwatching, sports, social events and especially her family. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019