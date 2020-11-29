Pat Thompson, 70, went home to be with the Lord on November 14, 2020. Pat was a native of Indiana and a proud graduate of Purdue University. He was employed for over 40 years a Registered Nurse for the Department of Defense. He served his country in the Marine Corps, and the Navy. He enjoyed camping, water aerobics and spending time with his dog Ginger. His greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren.
Pat was predeceased by his parents Pauline and Raymond Thompson; brother, Jack H. Thompson and sisters, Mary Lou Diefenbaugh and Phyllis Coppock.
He is survived by his wife, Karen D. Maloy; son, Joshua P. Thompson and his wife, Jendi; grandchildren, Eliana, Malachi, and Aviel; sister-in-law, Mary Louise Thompson; brother, John Robert Thompson and his wife, Susan, and sister, Susie Summers and her husband, Bernie. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews who adored him. Pat will be missed by many who have worked with him through the years. He was indeed a true friend to all who came into his life
Memorial conturuibutions in Pat's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or to the Congregation Zion's Sake Synagogue at 1233 Shields Road, Newport News, VA 23608.
A service with military honors will be held at 1 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Congregation Zion's Sake Synagogue. Additional information may be found, and condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com
.