More Obituaries for Patrick Monroe
Patrick Gilman Sabastian Monroe

Patrick Gilman Sabastian Monroe, formerly of Gloucester, Virginia died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Philadelphia at the age of 33. He is survived by, his mother Sharon Z. Gilman, father, Guy Gilman (Holly) a brother, Michael Gilman and maternal grandmother Kim Kim. A gathering of friends will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to sign our guest book. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 17, 2019
