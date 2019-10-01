|
|
Patrick "Pat" St.Pierre age 55 passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 28th, 2019.
He was born on June 26th, 1964. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Margaret St. Pierre as well as his father-in-law, Danny Cooter Sr., granddaughter, Grace Cooter and his nephew, Michael Shawn Utley.
He is survived by his loving wife, Karen St. Pierre, his sons: Michael Sears (wife, Courtney) Damein Foley (wife, Tamra) and his daughter: Michelle "Shellie" Cooter. Pat also leaves behind 4 grandkids, Kent, Kaleb and Kendall Foley and Joseph Schofield. He is also survived by his sisters: Patricia Utley (husband, Jimmy) and Jacqueline James as well as his brothers: Thomas St. Pierre and Dudley St. Pierre Jr. (wife, Melissa.) He also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Helen Cooter, as well as his brother-in-law and best friend, Danny Cooter Jr. (wife, Vidie) and many more in-laws, nieces and nephews. Patrick loved his Dallas Cowboys, golfing and all things sports. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather with a heart of gold.
He will be missed beyond measure. LOVE YOU BUDDY! GO COWBOYS!!!
A visitation will be on Wednesday, October 2 from 6PM-7PM, followed by a service at 7PM, at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Ave., Newport News, 23608. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 1, 2019